Edwin (Ed) S. Kent, 90, passed away on November 17, 2020. Beloved husband of 67 years to Lois (Marmon) Kent; father and father-in-law to Steven (Kent) Kantor, Shari (Kent) Schuver and Mark Schuver; loving grandfather to Jacob Kantor, Sarah Kantor, Anna Schuver, Matthew Schuver and Codi (Mouser) Schuver. Ed was also a brother to the late Jerome Kent and Howard Kent, as well as an uncle, a great uncle, and a friend to many.
Ed was Vice President of Marketing and Sales for a manufacturing company for 35 years. Contributions in Ed’s name can be made to the charity of your choice. A private service will be held. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE