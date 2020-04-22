Edwin Marvin Olschansky, April 21, 2020
Husband of Marilyn Polishuk Olschansky. Son of the late Betty and the late Eugene Olschansky. Son-In-Law of the late Max and the late Rosalind Polishuk. Grand-Son-In-Law of the late Hyman and the late Simma Gitt. Father of Andrew and Gary. Father-In-Law of Julie and Carrie and Grandfather of Tessa, Henry, Daisy and Josie.
A wonderful husband, caring father, doting grandfather and loving son & brother.
Born in San Antonio, Texas and graduate of Washington University and the Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania.
A kind man of integrity and high intellect who could remember everything from a high school calculus formula to the name of his 3rd grade teacher. He was conversant in 5 languages and was a voracious reader.
He was a tireless worker, but never missed a hockey, baseball, basketball, or soccer game.
It is rare to find someone of your caliber in today's world!
We love you and will miss you.
A private graveside service was held.