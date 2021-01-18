Effie Evelyn Pollack, January 17, 2021
Beloved wife of the late Alvin Pollack; dear mother and mother-in-law of Cindy Ginsburg (Monroe) and Jeff Pollack; dear grandmother of David Ginsburg (Mikki), Emily Ginsburg and Cindy Pollack (Michael Skaggs); dear great-grandmother of Mitchell Ginsburg and Alexander Pollack; dear sister of the late Wesley Pechta, the late Arthur Pechta and the late Jean Lindstrom.
Effie was born and raised in Allenville, MI and moved to Chicago to attend the Michael Reese Hospital School of Nursing and enroll in the U.S. Army Nursing Corps. While in Chicago, she met her husband and after graduating, they returned to Alvin’s hometown of St. Louis. After taking a break from nursing to raise her children, Cindy and Jeff, Effie continued her career in pediatric nursing and retired after many years as a nurse with the Special School District. She will be remembered for her loving spirit, weekly family dinners, and devotion to her family.
A private graveside service will be held on January 19, 2021 at 10:30 AM CT. The service will be available via Live Stream for those that are interested in participating. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for Live Stream details. Memorial contributions preferred to The Humane Society of Missouri, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the charity of your choice. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE