EILEEN RICHMAN, August 19, 1935 – December 16, 2020, passed away peacefully due to Covid-19 complications.
Beloved wife of the late Marvin Richman to whom she was married for 65 years. Adored mother of Jody (Morris) Seligman, Karen (Allan) Roodman, and Lori (Rick) Paul. Cherished grandmother of Harrison and Rachel Seligman, Sara Roodman, Austin, Sean and Cameron Paul. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Martin (Phyllis) Shulman, the late Vivian (Arthur) Prensky, Edward (Lois and the late Shirley) Richman, Beverly (Maynard) Chervitz, and Zelda (Ronald) Brown. Our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.
Eileen was born to loving parents, Harry and Jean Shulman and lived her entire life in St. Louis. She was married for 65 years to Marvin and raised 3 children and had 6 grandchildren. She was known as Grandma, Nana, and “ii” to her grandchildren. She always put her family first, and her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She loved working at Famous Barr, Ganto’s and MCI. She loved volunteering at Missouri Baptist gift shop, reading to children at schools, puppeteering, she was a nursery school teacher and a clown named Gigglebelly. She loved making her famous strudel with her sister Viv. She always put her family first and loved to read, play mahjong, enjoyed going for walks and attending the Fox theatre. She was a gifted artist and drew fabulous portraits and works of art for the family. She enjoyed listening to mixtapes of her favorite musical artists that her son-in-law Rick made for her, which she listened to frequently. We loved her and will miss her very much.
Due to the current health situation a private graveside service was held at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road, Chesterfield, MO. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to: Congregation Shaare Emeth, 11645 Ladue Road, St. Louis, MO, 63146or to the Jewish Family Services Homemaker Program, 10950 Schuetz Road, St. Louis, MO, 63146.
