Elaine C. Wenneker, October 3, 1922- January 18, 2021
Beloved wife of the late Burton M. Wenneker. Dear mother of John Wenneker, Louise (Dr. Morris) Drucker and Robin (Dennis) Chudacoff. Loving grandmother of Allyson Drucker, Jonathan Drucker, David J. Chudacoff and Elise Coats. Dear sister of the late Martin Rossen and Bernhardt (Martha) Rossen. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Rebecca Rossen. Dear aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend of many.
Elaine was the baby of the family hence she earned the nickname Babe. She was wonderful, generous, beautiful inside and out. She drove red corvettes for years and collected antique clocks. Her and Burt were married for almost 70 years and adored each other. She loved dogs and family was important to her. She told it like it was, you know where you stood with her. She lived until 98 and truly had a great life.
Due to the current health situation the service will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Georgia Canine Rescue and Rehab No Kill animal shelter, 235 Mac Thompson Rd, Cochran, GA 31014 (478) 271-4277 or at any Dog charity of your choice.
