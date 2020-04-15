Elaine L. Shore (nee Belenson), April 13, 2020
Beloved wife of the late Irvin Shore for 67 years. Dear mother of Barbara (William) Land and Randy (Gabrielle) Shore. Loving grandmother of Alexis (Ken) Campbell, Bradley (Annie) Land, Jared Land, Colin Shore, and Spencer Shore. Dear great grandmother of Max and Ethan Campbell. Beloved sister-in-law of Ruth (the late Charles) Tockman. Dear aunt, cousin and friend.
Private family graveside services were held. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO, 63132or to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY, 10016.
