Eleanor A. Markow, age 93, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Adored and cherished wife of the late Norman ‘Bud’ Markow; dear, beautiful mother of Bonnie Diamond, Jeff (Barbara) Diamond and the late Rick Stuart Diamond. Most fabulous grandmother of Dr. Ricki S. Diamond and Kacie A. Diamond. Loving stepmother of Meredith (Stephan) Vdoviak, Dennis (Susan) Markow and Mitchell (Joan) Markow. Grandma El to Emma Vdoviak, Maddy Vdoviak, Rachael (the late Mark) Schulman, Kevin (Amy) Markow, Jessica Markow, Sara Markow and Allison Markow.
Eleanor was an almost 40-year member of Meadowbrook Country Club, always attempted golf, but an avid Bridge and Mah Jong player.
We would like to express a special thank you to Connie McCall, Davida Parks, Zina Miller, and Denise Browning, RN and her loving caretakers from Extended Hands, LLC. A very special thank you to Dr. Pawel T. Dyk, Radiation Oncologist at Missouri Baptist, and April Witges, RN, BSN, Radiation Oncology nurse for Dr. Dyk. You made our mom’s life infinitely better with your care, your love and your concern. For this, we are grateful beyond measure. Last but not least, for making life so much fun, a huge thank you to Mav, Randee and Roz! You ensured our mom lived her mantra, living life with joie de vivre!
A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Stella’s Wish Foundation, 13948 W.Whitewood Drive, Sun City West, AZ. 85375, https://www.stellaswish.org/ or the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Missouri, 9370 Olive Blvd, St. Louis, MO. 63132, https://www.alz.org/greatermissouri. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE