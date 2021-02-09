Eleanor Goldstein, February 8, 2021
Beloved wife of the late Stuart E. Goldstein. Dear mother of Steven Goldstein and the late James (Rosemary) Goldstein. Loving grandmother of Emerson, Carter and Claire Goldstein and Elizabeth (Dale) Wolfe. Beloved sister of the late Eve (late Sam) Weingart, late Norman (late Lucille) Koslow and late Richard (Chris) Koslow. Dear aunt, cousin and friend.
Due to the current health situation, private graveside services will be held. Contributions in Eleanor’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or to the Shriners Hospitals for Children — St. Louis, Attn: Development Office, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO, 63110.
