Elizabeth Kate “Liz, Lizzie” Presberg, December 26, 2020
Beloved daughter of Judy and the late Edward Presberg; dearest sister of Edward “Teddy” Presberg and Lauren Presberg; loving aunt of Mirabelle and Ellis; precious granddaughter of Susan and David Leipziger and Mary Jane and Gerald Presberg, dear niece, cousin and friend to so many. Liz is remembered not only for a kind smile and wonderful laugh, but for being a trailblazer and educator in the disability rights arena. Her contributions will live on eternally.
A private graveside service will be held. Memorial contributions preferred to Easter Seals Midwest, 11933 Westline Industrial Drive, 63146, or St. Louis Arc, 1177 N. Warson Road, 63132. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE