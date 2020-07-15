Elizabeth Marie Levey Sherman, “Betty” (May, 17, 1926 - July 13, 2020)
Elizabeth, daughter of Simon and Mildred Levey, was born in St. Louis, Missouri. Her husband, Bernard Sherman and their sons Stephen (Terry Eckelkamp) and Paul (Lisa Katleman Sherman) predeceased her. Surviving are grandchildren Kimber Sherman Wrosch (Mitchel) and Meir Sherman (Chanie Berger) and great grandchildren Elijah, Sammy, Jonah, Leora and Daniel Wrosch and Nissen, Issac and Yudit Sherman.
Elizabeth and Bernard lived in Los Angeles, where she performed with LA Opera in many title roles. After a State Department Tour in Europe, she and Bernard moved to Florence, Italy. She performed internationally in numerous operas, including Carmen, Aida, Tosca, Il Trovatore, Don Carlo, Madame Butterfly, Gianni Schicchi, and Götterdämmerung.
Her reviews in Die Welt touted her “superb vocal mastery”, “faultless intonation”, “splendid stage presence and sound musicianship.”
Upon her return to St. Louis, Elizabeth taught voice at Webster University until her retirement.
Her brother Daniel F. Levey (Gwen Seigle) and sister Frances Levey Hess (Abraham Lincoln Hess) predeceased her.
She is survived by her sister Julie Levey Frohlichstein (the late Ben Frohlichstein): nephews Lewis A Levey (Leslee Fischer), Richard Levey (the late Faye Grosman), Jay Jonathan Hess, the late David Gutman (Susie Gutman), Alan Frohlichstein (Diane Willet), David Frohlichstein (Carol Ludwig), nieces Ellen Levey Fischer (Gary), Karen Levey Lippy, and Francesca Hess Kranzberg (Joshua).
She will be remembered as a loving mother, sister and aunt, a talented and admired musician and a fabulous cook.
At Elizabeth’s request, her body was donated for the advancement of medical research.