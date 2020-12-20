Elsie Levy, December 19, 2020, Born July 2, 1917
Beloved wife of the late Carl Levy; dear mother and mother-in-law of “Rosie” Irene Randall (the late Ron), Ronnie Levy (Pam) and Ralph Levy (Bonnie Schumann); dear grandmother of Jason Randall (Lynn) and Michael Randall (Alison) and Wendy Basinger (Adam); dear great-grandmother of Jessica, Sagan and Story Randall, and Alec, Elle, Ty, and Livy Basinger; dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Lou Hirsch (the late Edith) of New Jersey and the late Fred Hirsch (the late Erna); our dear aunt.
Special thanks to devoted caregiver Marie Taylor, and caregivers Erica Jones, Viola Filsaime, and Danyelle Minton.
Private funeral services were held. Memorial contributions preferred to a charity of your choice.