Estelle Ruth “Toots” Esrock, January 24, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Robert Esrock; dear mother and mother-in-law of Yale Esrock (Carol) and Julie Frank (Dave); dear grandmother of Robert Esrock and Stacy Frank; dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Jean Golub (late William), the late Adele Nahm (late Richard) and the late Harold Glaser (Judy); our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.
Private family service will be held on Wednesday, January 27th at 1:00 PM. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for Live Stream link. Memorial contributions preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association, 9370 Olive Blvd, 63132.
