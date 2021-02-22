Esther Salzberg Langsam passed away on Friday, February 19, of complications of COVID. She was 91 years of age. Adoring and adored wife, for nearly 65 years, of the late Sigmond S. Langsam. Devoted mother of Barbara Langsam (Michael) Shuman and David Langsam. Loving grandmother of Amanda Shuman, Jessica Langsam, and Rebecca Langsam; dear sister of Marjorie (Morris) Richman; Beloved daughter of the late Elmer and Pearl Salzberg.
Esther was loved and admired by so many. She was brilliant, talented, determined, stylish and she had a keen interest in other individuals and in current events. Most of all, she was adored by her family members, who will miss her terribly.
A lifelong St. Louisan, Esther grew up in University City, in a household that prized family, education, and community involvement. She was a gifted pianist who played duets on KMOX radio programs during her teens. She graduated third in her class at University City High School, and was awarded an academic scholarship to Washington University. While matriculating in the school of business at Washington U., she met her future husband, Sigmond, a fellow business school student. They married in November 1950, and Esther received her B.S.B.A. in May 1951.
While raising her son and daughter, Esther assisted her husband in his business, attended graduate school at Washington U., and worked as a substitute teacher at Clayton High School. In 1977, Esther and Sig opened Snelling Personnel Services, a franchise of an international personnel company. With Sig’s guidance and management, Esther developed the business, connecting prominent companies and professional firms with the ideal employees. She was honored with numerous awards for her achievements at Snelling Personnel. Her son David became CEO of their Snelling office in 1989, and Esther continued to be a key force in the business. For three decades, she rose before dawn to work out at Nutriformance. In 1984, Esther donated one of her kidneys to her daughter Barbara, giving her the gift of life for the second time.
A private family service will be held on Wednesday, February 24th at 11:30 AM. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for live stream link.
In Esther’s memory, contributions are requested to: NCJW-STL, ncjwstl.org; the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry, jfsstl.org, or the Crown Center, crowncenterstl.org.
