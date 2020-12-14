Evelyn Joy Shickman, November 27, 2020
Beloved wife of the late Gerard M. Shickman; dear mother of Hilarie Nickerson and Kaye Savage; loving grandmother of Claire Nickerson; cherished sister of David (Elaine) Kahn; devoted sister-in-law of Rise (Robert) Schnurman, Allan Shickman (Bonnie Lenz), and Burton (Barbara) Shickman; esteemed aunt of Dan, Sheri, Jill, Donna, Scott, and David; our thoughtful relative, colleague, and friend; known to those close to her as Joy.
A proud graduate of Southwest High School and Washington University in St. Louis, Evelyn earned her master’s degree at Boston University. As a committed child welfare advocate, she spent her career as a social worker and became an area manager for the St. Louis County Department of Family Mental Health. After retiring, she focused her volunteer efforts on disaster relief.
Private family services were held. Her memory may be honored by contributing to the American Red Cross (https://www.redcross.org/donate) or to a charity of your choice.
