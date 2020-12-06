Evelyn P. Rudin, December 5, 2020, 91 years old.
Born in St. Louis on October 30, 1929 to the late Ben and the late Olga Emert. Beloved wife for 64 years of the late Arthur Rudin; dear mother and mother-in-law of Barbara (Doron) Berger and Kerry Rudin; dear grandmother of Andrea (Steven) Rosenblum, Craig (Jessie) Berger, and Brett (Alison) Berger, Jennee (Matt) Shucart and Erik (Elyse) Rudin. Doting great grandmother of Myles, Spencer and Henry Rosenblum, Jack and Eve Berger, Eli, Lorelei and Andrew Shucart, Riley and Maya Rudin.
Dear sister of Florence (the late Philip) Kootman, Floyd (the late Arlene) Emert, the late Betty (the late Paul) Seligsohn and Harvey (Gail) Emert. Our dear aunt, cousin and friend.
Evelyn and Arthur shared a special bond and were best friends, business partners and soulmates. She and Arthur owned several retail stores over the years including Arthur’s, Kerry’s and Barbie Fran. Evelyn’s family was her real passion. Known to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as Mama, Evelyn was the consummate hostess and loved entertaining her family with elaborate holiday celebrations. Her Thanksgiving table was beyond compare and included three full turkeys and every side dish imaginable—all served on her finest china. Her Chanukah parties (always celebrated on Christmas Eve) were epic and included a room full of presents that took all evening to open. She and Arthur also hosted pool parties nearly every weekend for their grandchildren with steaks on the grill and a pool house full of food. Her sleepovers/movie nights for the grandchildren and great-grandchildren were legendary.
A private graveside service will be held Monday, December 7th at 2 PM. The service will be available via Livestream- Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for Live Stream details. Memorial contributions to Pedal the Cause or to the charity of your choice. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
