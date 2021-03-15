Faye Stern, March 11, 2020
Beloved wife of the late Wilfred Myers and the late Robert Stern; beloved mother and mother-in-law of Rosalie Wagner (John), late Howard Myers (late Paula), late Richard Myers (late Linda) and the late David Myers (late Florene); stepmother of Linda Cody, Jim Stern and Craig Stern; dear grandmother of John W. Wagner, Zachary Wagner (Jenna), Bill Myers (Jill), Patti Hunt (Craig), Julie Aber (Jim), Lauren Deutch (Gregory); dear great-grandmother of Sarah Myers, Matthew Myers, Emily Myers, Alison Hunt, Rebecca Hunt, Luka Wagner, Mara Aber, Nathan Aber, Lana Deutch, Annabel Deutch and Charlotte Deutch , dear sister of the late Jack Poger, Late William Pogorelsky and the Late Edith Leavitt-Sherman; Dear aunt and great aunt.
Private graveside service were held at Bnai Amoona Cemetery University City, Mo. Memorial contributions to Alzheimers Association or a charity of your choice preferred. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information
BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE