Frances Hyman, nee Grossmann, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was 92 years old.
Fran always said she had a wonderful life. Her countless friends and family know she certainly made theirs better.
Fran was one of St. Louis’ biggest fans. She grew up here, lived here all her life, and could get you anywhere in town much faster than Google Maps. She was an ardent supporter of the zoo, the symphony, and Forest Park.
She was a generous advocate, activist, and volunteer for liberal causes. Fran said she was proud to support organizations that change society for the better. To her grandchildren she said, “Find a cause you’re passionate about and just do it.”
She ardently followed news in every medium. When her eyes were failing, she asked that the headlines be read aloud and then asked for details. She had strong, well-informed opinions about public affairs and politics and adored discussing them.
In the farewell letter she wrote to friends and family, she said, “I wish there was some way I could be informed about the presidential election. I really hope Trump doesn’t win!”
Fran was inquisitive about everything. In her farewell letter, she even said she was curious about what it would be like to die.
She was a master networker and a devoted friend who maintained relationships from her childhood, her beloved sorority, and hundreds of others developed through a lifetime of social engagement.
Her husband, Ken, z”l, was the love of her life. Together they traveled to every continent, danced the tango, and adored their grandchildren.
Fran’s daughter, Lisa Morrow, z”l, predeceased her. She is survived by her children, Valerie Hyman, Keith Hyman, and Karen Hyman, grandchildren Max (Kristen) Kalmann, Hana (Eddie) Holecko, Jeremy (Danielle Kipnis) Morrow, Stephanie Morrow, Jocelyn Howard, Solomon Howard, former son-in-law, Mark Howard, great grandson, Miles Kalmann, and the nieces and nephews who so enriched her life.
A private funeral service will be Wednesday, June 3, in St. Louis. In her memory, Fran likely would ask you to consider contributions to Planned Parenthood, ACLU, and Forest Park Forever.
