Frances W. Lerner, April 28, 2020
Beloved wife of the late Erwin Lerner of 54 years. Dear mother of Donna (David) Segal and Gary (Gwen) Lerner. Loving grandmother of Lesley (Brian) Steffin, Matthew (Lindsey) Segal and Justin (Sarin) Lerner, Bradley (Aimee) Lerner and Stacy (Phil) Silverman. Beloved great-grandmother of 10. Our dear aunt, cousin and devoted friend.
A private family graveside service was held. Contributions in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4207 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108, Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry, 10601 Baur Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132, Congregation Shaare Emeth, 11645 Ladue Road, St. Louis, MO 63141 or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
