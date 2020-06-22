Frederick “Fred” Rosenthal, June 20, 2020

Beloved husband of Eileen Rosenthal; dear father and father-in-law of  Marla Wasserman (Edward) and Greg Rosenthal; dear grandfather of Laura Beer (Alex) and Melanie Wasserman; dear cousin of Mae Pratzel (Alan) and Stuart Meyer (Barbara); Dear friend

Private graveside service were held at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery Chesterfield, Mo.  Memorial contributions preferred to Shriners Hospital for Children - St Louis 4400 Clayton Ave. St Louis, MO 63110.

Visit bergermemorial.chapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE