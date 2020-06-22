Frederick “Fred” Rosenthal, June 20, 2020
Beloved husband of Eileen Rosenthal; dear father and father-in-law of Marla Wasserman (Edward) and Greg Rosenthal; dear grandfather of Laura Beer (Alex) and Melanie Wasserman; dear cousin of Mae Pratzel (Alan) and Stuart Meyer (Barbara); Dear friend
Private graveside service were held at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery Chesterfield, Mo. Memorial contributions preferred to Shriners Hospital for Children - St Louis 4400 Clayton Ave. St Louis, MO 63110.
