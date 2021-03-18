Frederick Schwartz, March 13, 2021
Born in Cleveland, Ohio on June 24, 1950, Fred was energetic in childhood and grew up enjoying swimming, cross country running, and football. Fred received his undergraduate degree in Chemical Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburg and went on to earn his MBA from Washington University in St. Louis.
Following graduation from business school, Fred made the move to Houston, Texas where he lived the rest of his life. A long career as a Chemical Engineer in the environmental industry filled Fred’s life along with his one and only passion - raising his three children. Always the life of the party, Fred had a personality larger than life. His love for classic Motown music provided him great joy and he could often be found enjoying the live music at Sky Bar, or with a Corona in his hand listening to the band at Shakespeare’s Pub.
Fred spent a life surrounded by too many friends and family to mention, but all who knew him loved him. He is preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Martin Schwartz and is survived by his daughter Toodie Larson and her husband Eric of Houston, his son Michael Schwartz of St. Louis, Missouri, and his daughter Ricki Hendrix and her husband Stephen of Houston. He always smiled when he got to spend time with his grandchildren Henry and Charlotte Larson and Hudson and Amelia Hendrix. He is also survived by his two sisters and brothers-in-law, Gloria and John Levin of Chicago, Illinois and Mickey and Mark Stuart of Redmond, Washington.
A private graveside service was held on Sunday, March 14, 2021 in Houston, Texas.
In lieu of flowers or food, donations in Fred’s memory can be made to Camp For All, a Camp for children and adults with special needs at campforall.org.