Gail A. Hawkins (Rosenberg, Janssen), 76, St. Louis, Missouri passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2020 after a long battle with COPD.
Gail was born in Salina, Kansas in December of 1943 as the oldest child of James and Edith Jacobs, and moved to Kansas City, Missouri shortly after. She moved to the Saint Louis area in 1967 living in several localities until her passing.
Gail loved to play Bridge, often partnering with Loughery (her husband), and led many tournaments through the years. She achieved Sapphire Life Master and many of her grandchildren’s first job was caddying at Bridge tournaments. When she was not playing bridge with her friends, she loved doing all things with her family and going to movies with Loughery. Gail loved having family over for meals, especially Thanksgiving, and loved to cook Jewish dishes almost as much as her family enjoyed eating them. Her Mondel Bread and Chopped Liver were coveted.
Gail is survived by her husband, Loughery; her three children Greg (Creasia Brown), Ross (Lisa Loucks) and Angie Rosenberg; her grandchildren Jessica, Bryan, Meghan, Elijah, Jordan Baum, Shelby Baum, Becca (Seth) Near and Jason Rosenberg; and her three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Alan (Cathie Malkin) Jacobs, niece Rena (Chad Brown) Jacobs and first cousins, Mark Lehr and Herb and Shelly (Rudman) Koffler who were so dear to her.
The family will hold a memorial/celebration of life service for family and friends shortly after the Corona Virus ceases. Donations may be made to Jewish Family Services — Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry or a charity of your choosing. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
