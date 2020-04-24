Gail Bassin Muskin, April 19, 2020
Beloved wife of Larry Muskin for 53 years. Dear mother of Lori Muskin Gordon and Amy (Shane) Galan. Loving grandmother of Ben and Sammi Gordon, Hunter and Lexi Belle Galan. Sister of Ronald (Joyce) Bassin. Beloved sister-in-law of Arthur (Shelley and the late Thelma) Muskin. Cherished niece of D.J. (the late Alvin) Serkes. Dear aunt, cousin and friend to all.
Gail was a sense of light to all she surrounded. She was selfless, courageous and beautiful. Her smile lit every room she entered. We know her bright light will continue to lead us in the right direction.
Private family graveside services were held. A celebration of Gail’s life will be held at a later date. Contributions in Gail’s memory may be made to the Division of Gynecologic Oncology, Washington University School of Medicine, 660 S. Euclid Avenue, St. Louis, MO, 63110.
