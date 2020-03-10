Gary Roger Barbarash, March 7, 2020
Beloved husband of Sharon Barbarash, dear father and father in-law of Brian (Keri) Barbarash, Tiffany (Frank) Brazile, and the late Tanya Barbarash, cherished grandfather of Lev and Fiona, dedicated brother of Rick and the late Edmund and Bradley, beloved uncle, great uncle and friend. Gary excelled in his career in nonprofit administration, was a supporter of medical research, a talented artist and was loving and devoted to his family.
A Graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 11th at 12pm at the Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, 14321 Comus Rd Clarksburg, MD 20871. Family will be receiving at the late residence in Germantown, MD following services from 3pm-6pm. Donations may be made in Gary's name to the FSHD Society (http://www.fshdsociety.org/).