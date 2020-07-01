Gary William Davis, April 9, 1963 - June 27, 2020. Age 57.
Lost his life from a massive heart attack.
Beloved husband and forever soulmate to Holly Shrum Davis. Loving and caring father to Ceriana Olivia Davis and Gary William Davis II. Dearest son of Reva Mae Davis and the late Paul B. Davis Jr. Gary was the youngest brother to Alan Michael, Bruce Wayne, and twin to Craig Steven Davis. Beloved grandson to the late Isadore and Sarah Katz. Fun loving nephew, uncle, cousin, and brother in law.
No one was a stranger to Gary. He was a genuine life long friend to many.
He will live on in the lives of others, as he was an organ donor. We will all truly miss him.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held. Those who wish, may contact the family for further information regarding paying respects.
