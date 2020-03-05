Gay Beth Skobac, 67, passed away on March 4th 2020, at her home in Cherry Hill, NJ, with her loving family around her. Gay was born May 9th 1952, in St. Louis, MO to Sheldon and Sylvia Katz. She married Ed Skobac September 2nd, 1979, and is survived by her loving husband of 40 years. She was a proud and loving Mother to, and survived by, Kevin, Angela, and Andrew and Grandmother to Wren Skobac. Loving Sister to Lois Perryman, Neil, Susan, Milton, and Sharon Katz, Marc and Marci Skobac, Sherry and Kevin Epstein, Michael and Chashi Skobac. Loving Aunt to Justin, Jaret and Meryn Perryman, Bethney Levin, Stephanie Maker, Tamara Golden, Carrie, Rachel and Emily Katz, Sara and Emily Skobac. Gay was a proud and active member at Congregation M'kor Shalom since 1985. She helped run the Synagogue library, co-chaired the congregation's Sisterhood group, was very active in the Caring Community committee which provided assistance to house bound elderly and others in need, and served on the synagogue board. Gay was a proud and active member at the Katz JCC where she worked on the Festival of Arts Books and Culture for many years. She was also an extremely proud St. Louisan and loved returning to her hometown as often as possible. Gay brought light, love, a smile for the ages and laughter to all who were lucky enough to enjoy her presence. Donations in memory of Gay Beth Skobac can be made to the National Brain Tumor Society, Congregation M'kor Shalom, or the Betty and Milton Katz Jewish Community Center.
