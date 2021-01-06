Gerald Berger, January 5, 2021
Jerry was born and raised in St. Louis and had been a resident of Coral Springs, Fla. He was the son of Rae and Julius Berger and brother of the late Shirley Berger Starr. He is survived by his spouse, Victor Isart. His career path included serving 20th Century-Fox and Paramount Pictures in the advertising-publicity field in New York, Hollywood, South Africa and London, Paris and Rome. Later, he became public relations executive and operations director at The Muny for 10 years. While a columnist with the Globe-Democrat and later The Post-Dispatch for a total of 26 years, he also was a broadcaster on KMOX Radio and appeared as entertainment editor of KMOV, KPLR, and did special telecasts on KSDK. According to his wishes, he was cremated. His cremains were scattered over the Atlantic Ocean. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to a no-kill animal shelter.