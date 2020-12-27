Gerald Howard Towbin, December 25, 2020
Husband of the late Ilien (Waxman Cohen) Towbin. Son of the late Harry and Minnie (Kranzberg) Towbin. Brother of the late Alvin Towbin. Brother-in-law of Harlene “Cookie” Towbin. Father of the late Curtis Joel Towbin. Stepfather of Debra Rothman, Barbara Towerman (Michael), and Stephen Cohen (Felicia). Step grandfather of Lee, Mark and Alex Rothman, Matthew (Amanda), Alison and Katelyn Towerman, Danielle Barker (Roger), Samantha Cohen, and Sara Marks. Great step grandfather of Ella and Easton Towerman, and Adelina Barker; Uncle to Craig Towbin (Laura), Wendi Dolgin (Gary), and Jill TowbinBurkette. Special friend to Gene and Geri Sandler.
A private family service will be held. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. Contributions preferred to the Humane Society of Missouri-St. Louis.
BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE