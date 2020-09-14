Gerald Kenneth Rabushka departed this earth on September 12, 2020. He was born in 1931 in St. Louis, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Minnie German Rabushka, father, Samuel Rabushka, granddaughter, Elizabeth Rosen and sister, Bettie Gershman.
Gerry is survived by his wife, Sherry, and his two daughters, Susan Rosen (Michael) and Jill Genter (Kent) and five grandchildren. He attended Glenridge grade school and middle school in Clayton, Missouri.
Gerry graduated from Culver Military Academy and went to Washington University and then to St. Louis University Law School. He was a Judge Advocate Officer in the U.S. Air Force and then went on to practice law in Clayton for 44 years.
He was an avid reader, squash player and loved bridge, his daughters, grandchildren and boyhood friends.
He was charming and funny and will be missed by all who knew him, especially his family.
May God guide you on your journey.
A private graveside service was held. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE