Gerry Schenberg, February 9, 1930 – April 4, 2020
Beloved wife of 71 years to the late Joseph Schenberg.; dear mother of Elaine Knobler (Carl), the late Robert Schenberg (Susanne Wandling), and Sandra Wexler (Michael; grandmother of four, great grandmother of two; sister of the late Wilma Hollander; dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.
A private service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.