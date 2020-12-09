Gilbert Ray Tenenbaum, December 8, 2020
Beloved Husband of Marilyn Tenenbaum; dear father and father-in-law of Laura (Bobby King) Tenenbaum, Scott (Diane) Tenenbaum and Adam Tenenbaum ; loving grandfather of Max, Zachary and Sam Tenenbaum; dear brother of Sandra (Les) Moss; dear brother-in-law of Eileen (Leon Van Becelaere) Tipton and Jerry (Brenda) Siegel; Special friend to many.
Due to current health situations the services will be private. Contributions in Gil’s memory may be made to the charity of donor’s choice.
