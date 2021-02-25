Gilbert Spieldoch, February 20, 2021
Beloved husband of Maxine Spieldoch. Dear father of Rachel and Alexandra Spieldoch. Loving brother of late Marian Sachs and Ida Mae Herzmark. Treasured by his grandchildren, Luca, Ashton, Zoe and Zara. Beloved to his nephews Guy and Frank Sachs, Rob and Tom Herzmark. Cherished by Maxine’s family, including her children and grandchildren.
Gil was born on February 4, 1929 in St. Louis, Missouri and died on Saturday morning on February 20, 2021 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He and his siblings were raised in University City, Missouri. He graduated from the New Mexico Military Academy and later received his law degree from the University of Michigan Ann Arbor. Gil was a distinguished Army veteran. He fought in the Korean War and toward the end of his life, flew to Washington D.C. on the Honor Flight to commemorate his service to his country.
In the 1960’s, Gil started a family and took over University Drug Company, a prominent pharmacy in the heart of the downtown St. Louis, which was founded by his father Gilbert Spieldoch. After the drugstore closed, Gil went on to work at Mohela, which is a nonprofit that provides higher education loans in Missouri. He enjoyed working and retired at the ripe age of 85 y/o.
Gil was a recognized tennis player in his community. In his earlier days, you could regularly find him in Forest Park and Creve Coeur with his tennis racquet. He loved the outdoors. His passions included backpacking, exploring national parks, riding horses and nature walks.
He cared about people and the environment and gave to numerous causes. He was a member of the Mason Society in St. Louis as well as the Grand Lodge AF &AM of Missouri. Gil was a lifelong member at Shaare Emeth Temple and proud of his Jewish heritage.
It is not an exaggeration to say he was loved by all who know him. His friends and family would describe him as kind and thoughtful, a good listener, and sweet, which included his love for sweet food! He was always sending a card in the mail to friends or family just to say “hello” or to give them a positive boost when they were feeling low. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Memorial tributes in Gil’s honor can be made to Forest Park Tribute Gifts: https://www.forestparkforever.org/tributes