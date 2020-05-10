Gloria Golbart-Marks (nee Gluskoter), May 6, 2020, Age 89
Beloved wife of the late Norman Golbart and the late Leonard Marks. Dear mother of Rabbi Yitzchak Gary (Leah) Golbart, Debbee (Tom) Hessler, Bob (the late Joy) Golbart and Bonnie Golbart Rathert. Step-mother of Ken (Jennifer) Marks. Loving grandmother of Jeff Hessler, Sarah Hessler (John Anderson), the late Katee Hessler, Miriam (Daniel) Pesso, Gordon Golbart, Shira (David) Presser, Aryeh Golbart, Allison Rathert, Alex Golbart, Jade (Seth) Wachter and Jamie (Matt) Montes. Dear sister of the late Noreen (Norman) Schuman and the late Millie (Randy) Fiddleman. Beloved sister-in-law of the late Esther (Lester) Katz. Cherished daughter of the late Mary and Morley Gluskoter. Loving aunt of Myra Katz, Sherri (Tom) McEuen, Vicki Bensinger, Vicki (Jerry) McColgan, Jerry Gilden & Glenn Scarpelli, Diane Gilden and Scott (Rachel) Moore. Dear great grandmother of Katelyn, Jaiden, Ariella, Sorin, Saladin, Yoseph and Aryeh. Loving Niece of Pearl Bramson Upton. Adored by her extended Hessler Family, Cousins and Special Friends Ruthie Levin, Pam, Cindy, Rody, Sandy, Lake St. Charles and many more!
We knew her as Mom, Baba, Auntie Gloria and GoGo the Dancing Clown. Blessed with 4 “Monkey Doodles” (her children), she raved daily about her grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended “In-Loves” nieces and nephews. She captured the hearts and love of everyone she met with her bubbly personality as she never met a stranger. You would hear her say “I Love Life too much, it takes Good Attitude and Humor is the Best Medicine! The road in life has many bends, learn to bend With it as it will straighten out!”
GoGo constantly recalled to anyone who would listen, her list of accomplishments: Professional Dancer and Teacher, Cardiology Technician, Clothing expert, Founder and first President of Sisterhood at Traditional Congregation of Creve Coeur, Realtor, Conservationist, Performing Clown, Ms. Sr. Missouri Pageant Contestant , APA Volunteer and Mascot/Board Member for the Katee Hessler Foundation in memory of her Katee Angel Granddaughter.
There is a huge party going on in Heaven now and she will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.
Private family graveside services were held on Thursday, May 7 at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Katee Hessler Memorial Fund, 304 Walnut Forest Drive, OFallon, MO, 63366 or the charity of choice.
A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE