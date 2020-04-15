Gloria Harriet Scheinkman, April 12, 2020
Beloved wife of the late Harvey “Robert” Scheinkman for 56 years; dear mother and mother-in-law of Allyn Lawrence Scheinkman, Michael Richard Scheinkman (Suzy Kern) of San Diego CA and Stacey Lea Scheinkman; dear grandmother of Linus Joseph Scheinkman; dear sister and sister-in-law of late Audrey Holtzman (late Hank); dear daughter of the late Herman “Harry” (late Sarah) Cimmet; dear aunt, cousin, and friend.
Gloria graduated from Soldan Blewett High School and went to work at Raskas doing administrative work. After she worked there, she dedicated herself to her loving husband Robert and her children as a very caring wife and mother. After her children grew up, she went to work at Forest Lake Tennis club for a few years-as a babysitter and receptionist.
She had a passion for her pets especially her last dog Rumple. She loved playing mahjong with friends. She enjoyed traveling and road trips, bowling, cooking, playing lottery and bingo, winning many contests which included meeting “Eminem,” and going to parties which included Whispering Hills Subdivision. She enjoyed being social with friends, relatives and the neighborhood subdivision. She enjoyed watching classic movies, Jeopardy, and Wheel of Fortune with her husband.
Private Services were held. Memorial contributions preferred to Covenant Place https://covenantplacestl.org/, Humane Society of Missouri https://www.hsmo.org/ and U. City Shul https://www.ucityshul.org/
