Gwen Morein Hirschfield passed away March 5, 2020 in Clearwater, Fla.

Born April 25, 1939, she graduated from University City High School in 1957 and from the Jewish Hospital School of Nursing in 1961.

She is survived by spouse, Jan Hirschfield, M.D., brother Michael Morein of Dunedin, Fla., daughter Elisa Goldklang of Marietta, Ga., and son Eric Hirschfield of Glencoe, Ill. Grandchildren Ben, Samantha, Eden, and Avery, cousins Bunny Levin, Bob Levin, Roger and Suzanne Nolting, and Carol and Ben Katz.

She was a Certified Gastroenterology Nurse in Clearwater, Fla., for 20 years. Active member of Temple B’ Nai Israel in Clearwater and volunteer at the RCS Spouse Abuse Haven in Clearwater.