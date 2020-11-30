Harriet Gail Baron Dunski, November 29, 2020. Beloved wife of Naphtali “Neil” Dunski; dear mother and mother-in-law of Sharon Dunski Vermont, MD (Laird, MD) and Michelle Dunski (Bryan Hicks); dear grandmother of Sage and Jordyn Vermont; dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Stanley Baron (late Shirley) and the late Fanny Joyce Cook (late Milton); dear sister-in-law Etti Shaham (late Shmuel) and Rachel Marom (Yossi); our dear aunt, cousin and friend.
Harriet was the world's biggest dog lover. She would stop in the middle of anywhere to pet any pup that she saw. Dogs loved her as well, as demonstrated by how excited all of her grand-dogs got every time they went to her house to visit. She loved to pet and feed every dog and read any dog book she could find. Dog statues and pictures decorated her entire house, as this beautiful creature gave her so much pleasure. Harriet was also very interested in Jewish history and the Holocaust and was an avid reader. She kept a list of books in her purse that she planned on readingsome day. The list continued to get longer and longer, even when she knew she maynot have time left to get through all of it. Harriet volunteered frequently at the Jewish Used Book sale, simply to get first pick of all of the wonderful books for sale. She also loved movies and frequently enjoyed watching movies at home with her children and grandkids.
Harriet also adored her loving husband of 57 years. Those who knew her couldn'timagine one of of them without the other.
Harriet's legacy is that of pure love for family. She showed love with hugs, food, stories and her time. Harriet was the best mother, husband and "Gimmie" that anyone could ever ask for. She will be missed tremendously by those who love her.
A private family graveside service was heldat Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery on White Road. Memorial contributions preferred to Congregation B’nai Amoona, the St. Louis Holocaust Museum and Learning Center or the Humane Society of Missouri. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
