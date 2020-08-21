Harriet Stoll, August 20, 2020
Beloved wife of the late Byron L. Stoll. Dear mother of Alan M. Stoll and Kenneth R. Stoll. Loving grandmother of Barry (Kelly) Stoll, Alexander Stoll and Scott (Astrid) Stoll. Beloved great-grandmother of Abbi Stoll, Brekken Stoll, Thorin Stoll and OIive Stoll. Dear sister of Larry Finkelman and Carol Kaplan. Beloved daughter of George and Esther Finkelman. Our dear aunt, cousin and friend.
Due to the current health situation a private family service will be held. Contributions in her memory may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE