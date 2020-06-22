Harvey Hieken, June 10, 1926 – June 21, 2020
Harvey Hieken of Chesterfield, Missouri passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020.
Born and raised in Granite City Illinois, he enlisted in the United States Army in 1944 and served in the Pacific during World War II.. After the sudden passing of his father he took over the family business, Hieken’s, in Madison, Illinois at the age of 22.
Harvey sold the store in 1973 and went on to succeed in other business ventures. He was most proud of Associated Service Corp which he started in 1980. He retired reluctantly at the age of 92 when he sold the business.
Harvey married Terry Lazar in 1949 and remained happily married for 70 years until his death.
Harvey was very involved in the Jewish community, donated generously and served in an advisory position on a number of boards including the Jewish Light, B’nai Brith, and B’nai Amoona.
He will be remembered for his generous nature, sense of humor and dedication to his family. Harvey was a wonderful role model, had a wide circle of friends and his words of wisdom will be remembered by all who knew him. One of his favorite sayings was - If you’re going to do something, do it right!!!! His children and grandchildren all learned from him and will miss him greatly.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Terry Hieken; daughters, Shelley (Bruce) Edwards and Andrea (Mike Jennings) Mintz; grandchildren Sara (Luis) Uribe, Julie (Fredric) Rosenberg, Lisa (Kevin) Spector and Charlie Mintz: great grandchildren Oscar and Oliver Uribe, Hamilton, Harry, Felix and Solomon Rosenberg, and Jacob and Zoe Spector. Brother of the late Charles (the late Donna) Hieken, Milton (Barbara) Hieken, and Suzanne (Paul) Cohan. Uncle, cousin, friend.
A private family service will be held. Contributions to Harvey’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE