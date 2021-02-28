Helaine Yezner Molad, May 24, 1936 – Feb. 25, 2021
We mourn the death of Helaine Yezner Molad of Dallas, Texas, who died Feb. 25 in Dallas. Helaine was the younger daughter of the late Mildred and Stanley Yezner of University City.
Helaine was the beloved wife of Jack Molad; dear mother of Miriam (Paul) Geller and Steve Molad; dear grandmother of Molly (Aaron) Rosenberg, Sophie (Ely) Herskowitz and Ari Geller; dear great-grandmother of Tali and Dina Rosenberg and Koby and Moshe Herskowitz; loving sister of Marilyn (Marvin) Levinson; dear aunt of Carol (Max) Waggoner, Joan Levinson (Mitchell Abidor) and Stacey (Repps) Hudson; loving great aunt of Nicola, Eliana and Daniel Hudson; dear cousin and friend.
Helaine attended University City schools and later the University of Missouri. After her marriage to Jack, they lived in University City, where he was involved in Jewish education at B’nai Amoona. Jack’s work took them to Omaha, before the couple settled in Dallas.
Jack continued his synagogue work and with Helaine’s help led teen tours to Israel for many years. She made her family and the many Jewish celebrations and holidays the focus of her life.
Helaine’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren live in Israel.
A private funeral will be held in St. Louis.
Contributions may be made to Akiba Yavneh Academy, 12324 Merit Drive, Dallas, TX, 75251, 214-295-3400, info@akibayavneh.org, https://www.akibaacademy.org/; or Operation Kindness, 3201 Earhart Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006, 972-418-7297, https://www.operationkindness.org/make-a-memorial-gift/
Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE