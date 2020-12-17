Helen B. Shopmaker (nee Sher) of Clayton, age 97, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December, 15, 2020.
Helen was born July 24, 1923, in St. Louis. She was the daughter of Louis B. Sher and Jeannette L. Sher. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Dr. Allen B. Shopmaker, a long-time Clayton veterinarian.
Helen is survived by her brothers, Donald J. Sher (Shirley) of Clayton and Byron D. Sher of Placerville, CA, and by her six nieces and nephews, Adrianne Sher, Benjamin Sher, Katherine Sher, Edward Sher (Fay), Elizabeth Sher (Scott Robinson), and Alice Riccabona (Vincent).
Helen attended University City High School and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Illinois, majoring in Spanish, which she taught at the university until her marriage. Following her marriage, Helen and her husband founded and operated the Clayton Small Animal Hospital for many years. Following their retirement, Helen and her husband traveled the world extensively, with particular affinity for Japan, and they both taught English as a second language (ESL) at the International Institute in St Louis for many years.
An avid golfer, Helen played regularly, both at St. Albans Country Club in west St. Louis County and in Florida during the winters, until shortly before her death. She was also a life master bridge player.
Helen was recently awarded an honorary doctorate degree from the University of Missouri, St. Louis, to which she contributed her extensive collection of political buttons and memorabilia acquired throughout her lifetime, which collection is on permanent display at the Mercantile Library at UMSL. She was also very active with Springboard to Learning, serving on its board of directors for many years and as its president.
Family, friends, and colleagues will miss her dearly.
Funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Springboard to Learning, 1310 Papin St, Ste 204, St. Louis, Mo 63103.
