Helen Gould Hyatt, January 6, 2021
Dear daughter of Nelson and Jeanette (Rubenstein) Gould. Beloved mother of Alan (Eve) Hyatt and Anne Shapery. Loving grandmother of Sage and (the late) Sierra Shapery. Helen moved to a retirement community in San Marcos, California eight years ago. She loved her new life and friends there, although plagued by several health issues. She was the former wife of the late Martin Hyatt and remained close to the Nissenbaum/Hyatt family as well as her own. Helen was a dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend. A private service was held in California.