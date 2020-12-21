Helen Gratz Michaelson, December 18, 2020
Beloved wife of the late Ernest Michaelson; dear mother and mother in law of Susan (Howard) Jaffe and Barbara (James) Marks; dear grandmother of Candice (Greg) Booth, Leland (Jennifer) Jaffe, Jeremy (Marisa) Marks and Evan (Fiancé Brie) Marks; dear great-grandmother of Alison, Nathaniel and Claire Booth, Abigail and Caroline Jaffe, Connor and Lily Marks; dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Helen loved her family and took great pride in the accomplishments and success of her all her children and grandchildren. She was an accomplished artist and sculptor and many of her works are proudly displayed in her children's homes.
She was loved and will be greatly missed by all those that knew her.
Private graveside services were in Queens, New York. For more information visit bergermemorialchapel.com.
BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE