Helen Lanznar, 103, passed away at home Sunday, June 28, 2020 after a long life caring for others as a social worker, mother, aunt and friend. She was born in Chicago August 18, 1916, the daughter of Mollie Siegel and Harry Gurevitz, step-daughter of Sam Goldstein, and niece of Sarah Rifkin, and grew up speaking Yiddish at home. A Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the University of Illinois at Champaign, she was a social worker, helping families adopt children, until her retirement in 1986.
She married Martin Lanznar (deceased) in 1953 and they raised their family in Clayton, MO. The loving mother of Howard (Gail) and David (Jenny), the adored Baba of grandsons Marcus (Erica) and Jonathan (Emily) and great grandsons Cooper and Oliver, the cherished aunt of Bill, Harvey, and Art Kaufman, Louise Kaufman-Yavitz and the Goldstein girls – Lainie, Joan, Bobbi and Patti and of many great nieces and nephews.
She loved attending symphony, opera, and musicals, singing, and travelling the world – and was spunky and folksy and knew her mind.
A private graveside service was held. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity or performing arts organization of your choice. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE