Herbert Raskas, January 25, 2021.
Beloved husband of the late Cecile Raskas and Betty Raskas; dear father and father-in-law of Dan (Debbie) Raskas and Tina (Larry) Bloebaum; dear grandfather of Lindsey (Nathan) Kelley and Drew (Isabel) Raskas, Pierce, Liam and Riley Bloebaum; dear great grandfather of Declan, Stryker and Rainer Kelley; dear brother of Jerome (Nancy) Raskas, Shirley (the late Ray Lieber) (the late Norton) Kronomer, the late Sara (Marshall) Myers and Nancy (Howard Blonsky) (the late Paul Agronin) Agronin Blonsky; dear brother-in law of Phyllis Vincent, Stanley (Mary) Imergoot and Doris (the late Eliot) Alport; dear step father of Marsha (Jeff) Weiss; Michael (Sandy) Tennebaum and Stephanie Recht (Ed Rook);our dear uncle, cousin and friend.
Herb was the type of person who would go out of his way to help others. He dedicated a large amount of his time to amateur hockey as a parent, coach, and a leader. In 1985 Herb was presented the Lynn Patrick Memorial Award by the St. Louis Blues for Outstanding Service to Amateur Hockey. He was inducted into the Creve Coeur Hockey Hall of Fame in 1989 in recognition of outstanding contributions to Creve Coeur Hockey and amateur hockey in St. Louis. In 1990 he received an award from the Amateur Hockey Association of the United States in honor and recognition of his tireless and unselfish dedication to Youth Hockey. In 2013 he was inducted into the St. Louis Amateur Hockey Hall of Fame being recognized as a builder of youth hockey in the St. Louis area.
Services: Private Graveside Service at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association, or the charity of your choice. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE