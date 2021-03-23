Herzl B. Locks, Age 81, of St. Louis, passed away March 22nd, 2021. Survived by his wife of 56 years Hannah (Sonnabend) Locks; children, Becky (Adam) Kristal and Dan Locks; grandsons, Seth and Gabe Kristal. Also survived by sister-in-law Fran Locks; nephews, Josh (Rebecca) and Benjy Locks; brother-in-law, Joseph F Sonnabend (Alice) and many other nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.Preceded in death by parents, Herman Locks, Martha and Jerry Kritchevsky, and brother, David Locks.
Herzl was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.His passion was classical music which provided comfort in his final days.The family wishes to thank his dedicated caregivers, Audrey Alston, who had a special friendship with Herzl for over 6 years, and Donesha Edwards. Also thank you to BJC Hospice for their care and compassion.
A Zoom Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 24 at 7pm. (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83069163212?pwd=QXZBNXFKS3lxQjIxSjZzMTI0cVBNdz09) (Meeting ID: 830 6916 3212; Passcode: 980525).In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to the American Parkinson’s Disease Disease Association, 1415 Elbridge Payne Road, Suite 150, Chesterfield, MO, 63017 or donor’s charity of choice.
