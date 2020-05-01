HILDA E. LEBEDUN, April 30, 2020
Beloved wife of the late Meyer Lebedun; cherished mother of Ronald Lebedun, Valli Hughes and Morty Lebedun; devoted sister and sister-in-law to the late Selma and Victor Guttmann; devoted aunt to Mark Lebedun, Bruce Lebedun and Robyn Demott.
Hilda was born February 4, 1922 to loving parents Marcus and Valeria Schlesinger in Czechoslovakia. She and her sister Selma alone survived the camps at Auschwitz-Birkenau from 1942 to the liberation in 1945. Hilda spent her lifetime caring for her husband and three children and her many friends and relatives. Her commitment to helping others extended to the larger Jewish community. As a "survivor" she spoke out about the horror of the Holocaust and the need for universal acceptance of all people living under one god. She always welcomed invitations to educate the young and old in schools, temples and at the St. Louis Holocaust Museum.
Her working career included many years of employment at the Famous-Barr store in Clayton. She was committed to helping every customer that came to her workstation find what they needed and leave the store with a smile. She often recalled their names, whether they had children, and if they were in school, and so on. Even in recent times her past customers, some now living at Covenant Place, would greet her and share happy memories. Such was her dedication to life and helping others!
She was buried at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery next to her beloved husband Meyer. Memorial contributions preferred to the St. Louis Jewish Federation and the Holocaust Museum & Learning Center.