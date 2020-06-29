Howard Werther (78) passed away on June 25, 2020.
He was the son of the late Bella Werther and the late Mac Werther, and nephew of the late Milton Schwartzman. Howard was the dear husband of Leslie Werther, doting father to Nicole (Dan Lev) Werther, and loving grandfather to Olivia and Adam. He was the brother-in-law of Steven (Linda) Schrier and uncle to Leah (Morgan) McBee, and a friend to many.
Howie grew up in New York City, and always carried a piece of it in his heart. He had been the Master of Ben Franklin Masonic Lodge, had a love for classical music, was fond of New York bagels and pizza, was amazing at fixing and putting things together, and could always make everyone laugh.
Due to COVID-19, private family services will be held. Contributions in Howard’s memory may be made to The American Stroke Association (stroke.org), The Back Bay Chorale (bbcboston.org), or The St Louis Children’s Choirs (slccsing.org).
A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE