Irene Rosalie Greenspoon

IRENE ROSALIE (nee FUNK) GREENSPOON gracefully ascended to Heaven on 29 May, 2020, whence she was sent to Bless us for 93 years.
Greatly Admiring, Completely Devoted, Deeply Loving and Worshipped, Pride and Joy, Wife and Soul of, late Melvin A. Greenspoon; Tenderly, Sweetly, Joyfully, Selflessly, Loving and Beloved beyond words, Mother, Angel, soulmate, Whole World of daughter, Barbara E. Greenspoon; Cherished daughter of late Morris A. and Mary (Zeffren) Funk; Precious sister, Susan Funk Barad, (late Melvin A. Barad); Adoring and Adored aunt of Edward (Marlin), Huntley (Tirzah), Thomas (Jill) Barad, their children, grandchildren; treasured Funk, Zeffren relative; dear friend.
Irene was All Sweetness and Light: ALL LOVE. LOVED HELPING OTHERS, especially Seniors, through National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis. She was highly innovative Chairman, NCJWSTL Project for Seniors and Visually Impaired, extending it to underserved areas and inventing creative, PARTICIPATORY, PURPOSEFUL, Fun Programs, to give participants PRIDE in their new achievements, JOY in their new friendships, and an encouraging, cheerful, “Family” ambiance.
Irene was recruited to her early, long involvement in NCJWSTL Delcrest Residence for Seniors, on Board of Directors, caring Director of Admissions, Interior Re-decorator. Loved spending time at Delcrest, (now is Crown Center). Her Love of Art drew her to NCJWSTL Art Interest, House Tour Groups.
Irene was elected PRESIDENT of NCJWSTL, though served as Vice-President, when family illness struck. Elected as a NCJWSTL Representative to NCJW National Convention of Presidents, where she gave seminar in her work with Seniors and class in Art History.
For 73 years, Irene was active member of her beloved Congregation Shaare Emeth. She was honored by Rabbi Bennett, as Speaker at 2011 Annual Meeting, where her beautifully written and delivered speech, recounting her most meaningful memories of her years of membership, was received by spontaneous, cheering, standing ovation and Rush of Hugs!
LOVED being 15 year volunteer of STL Art Museum Visitors’ Service Desk; her fellow volunteers elected her as their representative to Board of the Friends.
11 year real estate agent, Laura McCarthy Realtors, her clients became lasting clients, friends-Maybe Just-for her famous “First-Night-Move-In-Dinners” of her personally home-cooked specialties, personally delivered by her – rain, sleet or snow!
OH, MY! How She LOVED MUSIC!, especially, 1920’s, ’30’s, ’40’s! DOUBLE OH, MY!! How She LOVED TO SING!!, write ingenious, hilarious songs. Lifelong subscriber, STL Symphony, where her ELEGANCE, BEAUTY were always admired.
Irene was husband, Mel’s selflessly devoted caregiver, brilliant helpmate, enabler of maintaining his/their friends, activities, together.
Mother and I were/are Two Hearts as ONE~FOREVER~
and with our beloved “Mel”, Three Hearts as ONE~FOREVER~.
We hope all who knew her will Always Lovingly Remember
~ Our Beautiful Angel, IRENE ~.
Graveside service held. Memorial service TBA. Memorial contributions preferred: Congregation Shaare Emeth, Crown Center, NCJWSTL.