Irina S. Shifrina, March 21,2021
Born Jan. 29, 1932 in Leningrad, formerly the USSR, now known as St. Petersburg. She married Venimin Yurievich Kaplan on March 12, 1955. She is survived by her husband; daughter Nadia Shifrina and son Vladimir Kaplan.
Irina graduated from the Leningrad Polytechnical University of Peter the Great and for 43 years, worked in CCBM as a Project Manager and Lead Design Engineer of Atomic Power Stations. She was one of the first people who started this industry in the former USSR and her name is known in the industry. In addition to her profession, she was a wonderful wife and mother, she created beautiful clothing, built two houses and completed their full interior design, and raised a wonderful garden. She drew very well and was a pupil of Vera Mukhina, a very famous Soviet sculptor.
