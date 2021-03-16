Iris June Tandler, June 18, 1928-March 6, 2021
Iris June Tandler, 92, prolific writer and storyteller, passed away March 6, 2021, at home in Tiburon, California, surrounded by loving family and was laid to rest on March 9.
Iris was dearly loved by, and dearly loved, her family. She considered every one of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren "perfect". She was always available to them for listening, talking and encouraging them in all their endeavors.
Iris June was born in June of 1928 in St. Louis, Missouri to Lee and Pauline Frommel, both of whom had emigrated from Russia. She met the love of her life, Paul (formerly from Vienna, Austria), at a B'nai B'rith Youth Group dance on Sunday, December 5, 1948. Six months later, on June 5, 1949, they were engaged and then married in October 1949. The couple celebrated 71 years of marriage in 2020.
Iris was smart and wanted new challenges. At the age of 44, She enrolled in the University of Missouri, earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education and then taught high school English in St. Louis inner city schools.
After Paul's retirement in 1995, the couple moved to Tiburon, California. It was there that Iris indulged her passion for writing. She considered herself a humorist and published many great stories in the Marin County Independent Journal and for the Emeritus Students College of Marin Newspaper.
Iris is survived by her husband Paul, sons Robert (Valli), Alan (Cindy), and Jon (Susan) Tandler; grandchildren, Michelle, Jaclyn, Jeffrey (Kristen), Danielle (Josh Thurm), Ryan, Ari, Talia, and 4 great-grandchildren, Madeline, Marisa, and Nicholas Tandler, and Audrey Thurm.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all her gracious caregivers. Donations in her memory may be made to Congregation Kol Shofar in Tiburon or Hospice by the Bay.