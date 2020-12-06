Irwin J. “Toddy” Goldman, Oct. 25, 1923 - Dec. 5, 2020
Beloved husband of the late Shirley S. (Kolchinsky) Goldman; son of the late Harry and the late Pearl (Oxenhandler) Goldman. Dear father and father-in-law of Jackie (Alan) Kofsky, Joy (Mark) Goldfeder. Dear Papa of grandchildren Marty (Candice) and Shelley Kofsky, Carrie (Phil) Ruben, and Andrew (Nikki) Goldfeder. Dear Papa of great-grandchildren Natalie, Eli, Harper, Taylor, Ilana and Ethan. Brother of the late Elmo (late Shirley) Goldman, and the late Mercedes N. (late Jacob) Broddon. Dear uncle, great-uncle, great-great uncle, great-great-great uncle, brother-in-law, cousin, special friend to the late Sue Seasongood, the late Lee Brandon, and the late Shirley Kranzberg.
Toddy served as the president of B’nai B’rith Lodge #22. In 2014, Toddy was named by the St. Louis Jewish Light as one of its Unsung Heroes. In 2018, Toddy was honored as a Mitzvah Star by the J Associates. For more than 35 years Toddy has been advocating for consumer’s rights with Call for Action first with KMOX Radio and currently with Fox 2 KTVI. Graveside service private at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery Chesterfield, MO. Memorial contributions preferred to B’nai B’rith Lodge #22 at the JCC, or a charity of your choice.
